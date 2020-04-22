Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Shares of PRTH stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southside Capital LLC increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Priority Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

