Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 11,689,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,657,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth $4,283,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

