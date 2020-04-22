Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRAA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pra Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pra Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Pra Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Pra Group in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Pra Group in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pra Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

