PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) Announces Dividend of GBX 20

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39. The company has a market capitalization of $509.51 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,203.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,738.10. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 700 ($9.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,160 ($28.41).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39).

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

