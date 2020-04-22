Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PTLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.