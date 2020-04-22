Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.97

Shares of Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.97 and traded as high as $103.00. Pope Resources shares last traded at $102.97, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands.

POPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pope Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.20 million, a P/E ratio of 199.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pope Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pope Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pope Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pope Resources during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pope Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE)

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

