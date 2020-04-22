Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Short Interest Update

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 978,200 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

