Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.10 ($1.49) and last traded at A$2.12 ($1.50), 3,396,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.19 ($1.55).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -335.00.

Get Polynovo alerts:

In other Polynovo news, insider David Williams bought 100,000 shares of Polynovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$228,000.00 ($161,702.13). Also, insider Bruce Rathie bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00 ($85,106.38). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 950,000 shares of company stock worth $1,839,000.

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.