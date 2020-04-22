PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,326,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,945,000 after purchasing an additional 654,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

