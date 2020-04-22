PNC Financial Services Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of PNC opened at $99.00 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.63.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

