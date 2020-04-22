Playkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $374,622.94 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Playkey has a total market cap of $374,622.94 and approximately $20,072.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Playkey token can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.26 or 0.02673087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00221105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00059643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,932,942 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

