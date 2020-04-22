Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,699,000 after buying an additional 1,133,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

