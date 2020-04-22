PLATINCOIN (PLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $718,466.00

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00075861 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $718,466.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000173 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001125 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,251,957 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site . PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

