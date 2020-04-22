Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $87,246.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02671631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00220698 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

