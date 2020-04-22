Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.16.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 156,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,222. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. CX Institutional grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.