Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.20. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.