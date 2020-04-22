Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2020 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

