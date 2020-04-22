Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

NYSE PGR opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

