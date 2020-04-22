Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

