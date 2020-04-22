Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.67

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.07, with a volume of 3569466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

