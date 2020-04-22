Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

PSX opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

