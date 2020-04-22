Philip Stephens Buys 100,000 Shares of Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) Stock

Egdon Resources Plc (LON:EDR) insider Philip Stephens bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

Shares of LON EDR remained flat at $GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. Egdon Resources Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.95 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.65.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (1.07) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Egdon Resources Plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, VSA Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Egdon Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Egdon Resources

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

