Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.168-7.494 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

NYSE PM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 404,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

