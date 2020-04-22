Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.168-7.494 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.
NYSE PM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $73.00. 404,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.69.
In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
