Philip Morris International Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after purchasing an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

