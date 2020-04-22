Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.44. 9,070,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,886,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

