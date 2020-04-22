Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Founders Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.6% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. 8,492,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,886,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

