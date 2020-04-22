PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PETQ stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 38,434 shares of company stock worth $1,241,625 over the last ninety days. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 29.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 27.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

