PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.10. 820,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

