PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 441.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

