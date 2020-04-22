PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

