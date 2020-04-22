PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 11,962,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PEP stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

