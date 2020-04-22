PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

