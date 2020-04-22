People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after buying an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,417,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 293,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,020,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

