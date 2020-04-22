People Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (CVE:PEO)

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for People’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.80 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEO. Desjardins downgraded shares of People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$10.50 target price on shares of People and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

PEO stock opened at C$8.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.50 million and a PE ratio of -134.68. People has a 12 month low of C$6.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

