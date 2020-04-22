Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Macquarie started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock worth $234,521,965.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Peloton by 683.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Peloton by 1,591.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

