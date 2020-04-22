Peerplays (PPY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $123,936.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002595 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a market cap of $817,241.22 and approximately $123,936.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02671631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00220698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

