PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.77

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $8.07. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 72,936 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

