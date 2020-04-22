PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.77

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.77 and traded as low as $8.07. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 72,936 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.
About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
