PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Sells £5,600 in Stock

PCI- PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) insider Simon Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £5,600 ($7,366.48).

Shares of PCI- PAL stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 39.50 ($0.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,837. PCI- PAL PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 47 ($0.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of PCI- PAL in a report on Monday, March 30th.

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

