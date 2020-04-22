Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 33,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 485,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 71,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

