PAX Gold Price Hits $1,737.85 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $981,054.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,737.85 or 0.24844188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.99 or 0.04503072 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00067623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009971 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003364 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 23,505 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

