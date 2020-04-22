Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.00

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.00 and traded as low as $9.30. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 10,800 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $44.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

