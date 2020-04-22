Parkside Investments LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $49.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1,265.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,197.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.42. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

