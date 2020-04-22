Parkside Investments LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,189,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.