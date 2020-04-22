Parkside Investments LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $11.22 on Wednesday, reaching $182.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,941,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,659,232. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

