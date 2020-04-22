Parkside Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. 8,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,912. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.87. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 and sold 11,128 shares valued at $591,112. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

