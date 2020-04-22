Parkland Fuel Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Parkland Fuel in a report issued on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.71 billion.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$54.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.40.

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

