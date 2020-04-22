Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $67.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 190104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -287.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.