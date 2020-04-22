Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $67.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 190104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.64.
In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -287.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.61.
Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
