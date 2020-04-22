Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.14. 338,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,046. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. First Analysis lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

