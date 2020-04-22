PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

PACW stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Robert A. Stine bought 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.