Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz acquired 400,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Shin purchased 3,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 501,915 shares of company stock worth $10,375,978.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

